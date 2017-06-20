Curse-Breaker Javier Baez Breaks the Internet on ESPN’s BODY Cover (VIDEO)

MLB Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez will be one of several athletes featured on a cover of ESPN The Magazine's sensational "BODY" Issue. The 24-year-old slugger is the latest star athlete to be invited by the folks at ESPN to strip down and bare all.

This is ESPN's ninth annual issue, where athletes for the 2017 feature intimately posed for an iPhone 7 Plus camera. The photographer of the shoot, Dylan Coulter, said "while this was very different from any shoot I had ever done, it was both creatively challenging and rewarding."

Every body has a story #espnbodyissue #shotoniphone7 #portraitmode #JB9 #ElMago #TeamBaez #VoteBaez A post shared by Javier Báez (@javy23baez) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Baez shared the image on his Instagram account accompanied by the caption, "Everybody has a story." Baez certainly has a story of his own to share, one that largely credits him with helping the Chicago Cubs win last year's electrifying World Series Championship against the Cleveland Indians.

More photos, videos, and interviews of Baez and others will be featured on ESPN.com on July 5, while hardcopies of the magazine hit newsstands on July 7.