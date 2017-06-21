Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh Admitted To Hospital
Husband to Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has been reportedly hospitalized ahead of the Queen's Speech to Parliament.
In a statement given to BBC reporters, Philip will not accompany his wife the Queen to her traditional speech to Parliament on Wednesday, for treatment of an infection from a pre-exsisting condition. Her son Charles, Prince of Wales will accompany her in his stead.
Prince Philip: pic.twitter.com/r4YbWeLgNa
— Peter Hunt (@BBCPeterHunt) June 21, 2017
Philip, now 96-years-old, announced that he would be retiring from public duties this fall. Prince Philip has spent much of his royal career in good health, only being treated for a blocked coronary artery in 2011 and a bladder infection in 2012.