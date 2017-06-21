Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 22, 2017 | Updated at 9:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Tropical Storm Cindy: Heavy Rain And Potentially Life Threatening Flash Floods

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017 12:35 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy(Photo : @NWSEastern/Twitter)

Tropical storm Cindy continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico, hovering south of Louisiana and bringing potentially flooding rain late this week. Dangerous hide tides and rip currents are expected.

The Louisiana National Guard dispatched high water vehicles and helicopters into the targeted areas and the state said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was moving 125,000 meals and 200,000 liters of water into Louisiana, according to AP.

Several public beaches at the Gulf shores have warned visitors to stay away.

The warning has been issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Mississippi river, including Houston, Galvenston, Lake Charles, Louisiana and Lafayette.

A tornado watch is also in effect for southwest Alabama, Southeast Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and west Florida until 7pm today due to increase tropical moisture.

Louisiana will see the greatest risk of isolated tornadoes. The risk will persist into Thursday.

 

Tagstropical strom, cindy, torando, Flooding, warning

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

SEE ALSO

Everything You Need to Know About Texas’ Anti-Sanctuary Law

Master of None is the Show 1st-Generation Millennials Have Been Waiting For

When It Gets So Hot That Planes Can't Even Fly

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

family programs interactive content

A general view of the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Krestovsky Island

Confederations Cup Preview: Groups And Game Times

They call it a "mini world cup", as eight of the world's greatest teams get together in order to win the Confederations Cup and give us a taste on what to expext for Russia.
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Shannon de Lima

"Canelo" Álvarez & Marc Anthony’s Ex Shannon De Lima Dating?
Perhaps the best football player in the world is leaving Real Madrid.

After Tax Fraud Scandal, Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Real Madrid
The money team, the money bags, and the trash talking will be out in full force.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Fight Set For August
ESPN Documentary Soars

If You Have Not Seen ESPN Film Celtics/Lakers: Best of Enemies, You Should
Dennis Rodman, International Man of Mystery

Former NBA champion and Diplomat Dennis Rodman On A "Mission" In North Korea
The Warriors have no love for the Commander-In-Chief.

Golden State Warriors Might Decline White House Visit
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics