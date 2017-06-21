Tropical Storm Cindy: Heavy Rain And Potentially Life Threatening Flash Floods

Tropical storm Cindy continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico, hovering south of Louisiana and bringing potentially flooding rain late this week. Dangerous hide tides and rip currents are expected.

The Louisiana National Guard dispatched high water vehicles and helicopters into the targeted areas and the state said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was moving 125,000 meals and 200,000 liters of water into Louisiana, according to AP.

Several public beaches at the Gulf shores have warned visitors to stay away.

Tropical Storm #Cindy continues to move northwest toward the Gulf Coast, bringing very heavy rainfall and potential flash flooding. pic.twitter.com/5VitFwgdka — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) June 21, 2017

The warning has been issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Mississippi river, including Houston, Galvenston, Lake Charles, Louisiana and Lafayette.

A tornado watch is also in effect for southwest Alabama, Southeast Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and west Florida until 7pm today due to increase tropical moisture.

Louisiana will see the greatest risk of isolated tornadoes. The risk will persist into Thursday.

#GOES16 captured this brilliant loop of Tropical Storm Cindy (formerly PTC3) in the Gulf this afternoon! Forecast @ https://t.co/LFPB6b4IJu pic.twitter.com/lwjwSnOWfO — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) June 20, 2017