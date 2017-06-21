Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, June 22, 2017

'I Don't Want You To Get Shooted!' 4-Year-Old Begs Her Mom On Philando Castile New Video

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 21, 2017 05:20 PM EDT
Philando Castile's fiancee and daughter

Philando Castile's fiancee and daughter(Photo : YouTube)

A new footage this time from the back of the police car, has been released and shows the four-year-old daughter of Philando Castille's fiancé, hugging her mother and begging her to stay calm after the shooting.

The incident  happened on July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop in suburban Minneapolis. It gained widespread attention after Diamond Reynolds livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook. Her 4-year-old daughter was sitting in the back seat of the car when Office Jeronimo Yarez opened fire on Castile. Afterward police put both of them under custody.

The upsetting video was released less than a week after Yarez was acquitted on all counts in the case. He has since been fired from the police force.

Images show Diamond Reynolds and her daughter in the back of the police car after the shooting.

This video contains disturbing images:

'Mom, please don't scream 'cause I don't want you to get shooted!' the girl sobbed while hugging her mom.

Reynolds tries to reassure the kid, but keeps repeating to herself 'I can't believe they just did that. Please let him be ok.'

'I can keep you safe,' the 4-year-old answer trying to comfort her mother.

Reynolds is visible disturbed and starts screaming for someone to take off her handcuffs.

'No, please no! I don't want you to get shooted! Don't take them off until they take them off you,' the four-year-old begs to her as an answer for her request.

