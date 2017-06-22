New Healthcare Bill Aims To Reduce Medicaid And Defund Planned Parenthood

The fiercely-guarded healthcare bill proposed by Republican Senators was finally revealed on Thursday.

With a vote to either pass or shoot down the proposal rapidly approaching (July 4th), the key piece of Senate GOP legislation will be picked apart by congressional leaders over the next few days.

We're being left in the dark on this bill. Senator @brianschatz has a problem with that. Read more: https://t.co/9rTpQBuY3A #WeDeserveBetter — OFA (@OFA) June 21, 2017

Essentially overhauling the Affordable Care Act, insiders with an early draft of the bill determined that its biggest cuts aim to reduce Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood for one year, and terminate taxes on the wealthiest insurance providers.

One aspect the new plan does intend to carry over from its predecessor, Obamacare, is the structural help given to individuals paying for single coverage through a key subsidies program.

Without revealing details to Iowans at a campaign rally in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, President Donald Trump played it close to the chest, stating "I hope we are going to surprise with a really good plan." The president went on to say, "You know I've been talking about a plan with heart. I said add money to it. A plan with heart, but Obamacare is dead."

#Obamacare has led to higher costs and fewer health insurance options for millions of Americans. It has failed the American people. pic.twitter.com/xmhT82w3Ii — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 21, 2017



In order to get his proposal to pass, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will only need 50 "yay" votes, which means he can only afford to lose two, possibly more moderate-leaning Republicans.