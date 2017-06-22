Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Chile 1 - 1 Germany: Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile's record goalscorer

By Mariana (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 22, 2017 04:55 PM EDT
Chile 1 - 1 Germany

Alexis Sanchez became Chile's record goalscorer with 38 goals as they drew 1-1 with Germany at the Confederations Cup. This is more than any other player in the country's history.

The superstar plays currently with Arsenal, and returned to the line-up after being on the bench during the first game against Cameroon.

Both sides sit top of Confederations Cup Group A with four points each now.

Chile took the lead in the sixth minute after Shkodran Mustafi gave the ball away deep in his own half.

The South American champions almost reached their second score at the 20th minute when Eduardo Vargas rattled the bar with a long shot.

But Lars Stindl was able to score his second draw on the tournament four minutes before half-time on a well-worked counter-attack.

A win would have been enough for either team to reach the semifinals but we love drama, so Chile will just need one more goal to ensure their next match against Australia on Sunday. The same goes for Germany against Cameroon.

Germany line-up: ter Stegen, Mustafi, Hector, Ginter, Draxler, Goretzka, Stindl, Can, Sule, Kimmich, Rudy

Chile line-up: Herrera, Isla, Medel, Beausejour, Jara, Diaz, Aranguiz, Hernandez, Vidal, Vargas, Sanchez

