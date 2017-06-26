Couple Brutally Beats Mother And Daugther Over Cold Fast Food Order (VIDEO)

A disturbing surveillance video shows the moment where a couple brutally beat a mother and her daughter outside their family-owned restuarant in Baxley, Georgia beacuse they were not satisfied.

The incident happened around 3p.m. last Thursday at Qwik Chick takeout stand next to Highway 1.

"I have a severely broken nose that requires surgery," Qwik Chik owner Jeanette Norris told the Daily News on Sunday. "My daughter is scared. She was hit on her right side and has a black eye."

RT RT RT. LETS FIND THEM. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Baxley police at 912-367-8305. https://t.co/xVUhtDiQBT — USA Vet wife 214 (@MeadowgirlM) June 24, 2017

Norris said the couple ordered two meals and complained that their chicken was cold and there were not enough fries, according to WTOC.

The female suspect attacked Norris outside the facility punching her in the face. Almost immediately, the owners 15 year-old walked out of the truck and was punched in the face by the male suspect. The couple drove away while employees called the police.

"I've been here, what, 41 years - 30 of them as chief. I have never seen anything like this. I've never heard of anything like this," said Chief James Godfrey, Baxley Police Department.

Police have identified the suspects as Nathaniel Eric Smith and Latasha M. Smith. They have active warrants for aggravated battery and cruelty to children. They are considered dangerous and have a tendency towards violence.

WARNING:The following pictures may be disturbing to some viewers.

PLEASE RT! Baxley police searching for 2 people caught on camera assaulting woman & teen daughter. Graphic video https://t.co/IREZKDREP3 pic.twitter.com/541AoChHfA — WTOC11 (@WTOC11) June 23, 2017