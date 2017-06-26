Anonymous Claims NASA Has Proof of Alien Life

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Joel J. Martinez
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 12:54 PM EDT
Photo : Getty Images

Space exploration has grasped the imaginations of amateur astronomers and star-gazers for ages. The latest story about "alien life" demonstrates that that universal sense of wonder lives on.

Anonymous, the shadowy hacker group, thinks NASA, the U.S. space agency, has evidence confirming the existence of intelligent life beyond our planet.

The mysterious network released a video on YouTube where it alludes to NASA's findings.

NASA has, indeed, made some fascinating discoveries in recent years, particularly that of the TRAPPIST-1 star system that neighbors our own solar system and has seven possibly Earth-like planets orbiting it

However, the assertion that absolute evidence exists confirming the existence of extraterrestial life is too weak to make.

For one, NASA representatives have never in the past illustrated their findings as concrete forms of evidence.

Charles Bolden, the director of NASA, believes that other forms of life will one day be discovered. You can bet once space researchers have real evidence of alien life, they will share the news the first chance they get.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson, the famous astrophysicist, shares his thoughts on extraterrestrial beings and why that which we might consider to be "intelligent" life is much rarer than we think.

TagsNASA, aliens, space, Anonymous, Life, extraterrestrial life

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

