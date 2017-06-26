Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017

The 15 Highest-Paying Jobs in the U.S. In 2017

Jun 26, 2017
These jobs are currently paying the most in the country.

You wanna be a billionaire so bad? You may want to consider becoming a physician or studying law, according to the latest list of high-paid jobs in 2017 on Buisness Insider.

Glassdoor, the online job site, highlights the fact that higher-paying jobs have typically centered around the tech and healthcare sectors. This year's list shows that that trend continues to be true.

15. Solutions architect

Median base salary: $102,678

Solutions architects oversee product design and convert requests into practical designs.

14. Nurse practitioner

Median base salary: $104,144

Nurse practitioners diagnose and treat everything from occasional to more severe illnesses.

13. Software architect

Median base salary: $104,754

Software architects help groups focusing on software development to assemble efficient systems.

12. Information-technology architect

Median base salary: $105,303

Info-tech architects design multiple channels of upgrading companies' computer systems.

11. Software engineering manager

Median base salary: $109,350

Software engineering managers lead teams tasked with sustaining and improving software.

10. Corporate controller

Median base salary: $110,855

Corporate controllers are responsible for overseeing a company's accounting department.

9. Research and development manager

Median base salary: $111,905

Research and development managers oversee the introduction of new products and improve on existing ones.

8. Applications development manager

Median base salary: $112,045

Applications development managers support business operations related to software applications.

7. Physician assistant

Median base salary: $112,529

Physician assistants provide services usually done by physicians, such as conducting physicals and counseling patients.

6. Enterprise architect

Median base salary: $112,560

Enterprise architects design the structure and operations of a company.

5. Pharmacist

Median base salary: $125,847

Pharmacists prescribe medications and instruct patients on their proper use.

4. Medical science liaison

Median base salary: $132,842

Medical science liaisons convey the scientific benefits of medical products to the general public.

3. Patent attorney

Median base salary: $139,272

Patent attorneys advise on patent law and work with inventors, investors, and manufacturers.

2. Pharmacy manager

Median base salary: $149,064

Pharmacy managers are responsible for overseeing and managing pharmacy operations.

1. Physician

Median base salary: $187,876

Physicians examine patients, prescribe medicine, and treat wounds and diseases.

