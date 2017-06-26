Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

The SNES Classic Will Be Available On September 29th With 21 Games

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 26, 2017 03:44 PM EDT
You are not dreaming. Rumors are true and Nintendo is gearing up to launch the SNES Classic, a miniaturized version of the good old Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Nintendo's Twitter account published today that the system will be available on September 29th with 21 games built-in, including Super Mario World, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Star Fox 2.

There will be two different versions available, depending on what country you live in. The European and Japanese markets will get a mini version of the Super Nintendo and Super Famicon. The design of both of these consoles are the same, and the SNES Classic Mini for these regions will be an even smaller version of the original.

Now, if you live in the U.S. you will get the american design, which is a pint-sized version of the original. The decision is already creating an adverse reaction in social media with some US gamers claiming the European version is way better.

The SNES Classic Mini will be priced $79.99 and comes with two SNES controllers. No retailers are currently taking pre-orders in the U.S. but you can preorder on Amazon UK.

 

