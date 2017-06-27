Video Shows Teen Falling From Six Flags Ride

The 14 year-old girl who fell 25 feet from a gondola ride at Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York this Saturday is injured but in stable condition, the Warren County Sheriff´s Office said.

Shocking images taken from a camera showed how the girl managed to slip under the safety bars of the slow gondola, Sky Ride. She ended up hanging for few minutes just before being caught by the crowd that was gathering below her.

She was taken to the Albany Medical Center immediatly by helicopter.

Police confirmed that the girls´s own actions caused her to fall fromthe gondola. The ride was functioning properly.