Aston Martin to Launch All-Electric Supercar in 2019

Aston Martin is revving up to reach an impressive milestone in its lineup of shiny new toys.

The luxury British sportscar manufacturer is producing its 2019 RapidE, its first all-electric supercar.

NEWS: Aston Martin confirms the all-electric RapidE will enter production in 2019. Read more: https://t.co/OmghD82dVP pic.twitter.com/rcbEdZIWJ9 — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) June 26, 2017

Aston is moving forward with plans to manufacture the supercar on its own following the departure of Chinese tech giant and financial partner, LeEco, from the all-electric joint venture.

The RapidE was first revealed back in 2015 and is expected to carry enough juice to propel drivers with its 800-horsepower motor.

Despite LeEco's exit from the project, Williams Advanced Engineering, the firm that helped create the 2015 concept, will aid Aston with engineering integration and batteries functionality.

If you feel like the RapidE is the car of your dreams, you might want to sleep on acquiring it for a while.

Estimates suggest that the all-electric vehicle will set you back with its price tag of just over a quarter of a million dollars. Again, we said $255,000.