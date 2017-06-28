Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Time Magazine Tells Trump to Dump Fake Covers

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 28, 2017 10:07 AM EDT
Photo : Getty Images

A Washington Post report came out earlier this week alleging that framed portraits of President Donald Trump featured on the cover of Time magazine were hanging on full display at five of his golf resorts.

With gloating headlines reading "The 'Apprentice' is a Television Smash!" and "Trump is Hitting On All Fronts...Even TV!," the president's stern demeanor is emblazoned on the front cover of Time's March 1, 2009 issue.

The only problem is that it's fake news. Literally.

Time is confirming that the magazine never ran any editions with Mr. Trump on their cover other than those from January 1989 and December 2016, the latter of which named him person of the year.

Time has now asked Trump's organization to remove the seemingly authentic Time covers from display at his golf clubs.

The Twittersphere has been wrought with opponents of the president ready to pounce on the chance to troll him for what is quite the exercise in self-serving narcissism.

Donald Trump, USA, Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, TIME, cover, fake cover

