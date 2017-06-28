Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017 | Updated at 8:42 PM ET

Supermodel Miranda Kerr Turns Over $8M Worth Of Jewelry To Department Of Justice

By Mariana (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 28, 2017 11:40 AM EDT
An angel indeed. Super model Miranda Kerr was turned over jewelry worth $8.1 million to the U.S. Department of Justice. Apparently Vicoria´s Angel got the whole diamond stash from a generous ex-boyfriend, Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, in 2014.

"From the start of the inquiry, Miranda Kerr cooperated fully and pledged to turn over the gifts of jewelry to the government," Kerr´s representative Mark Fabiani said in a statement to the press. "Ms. Kerr will continue to assist with the inquiry in any way she can."

On of the pieces was an 8.8 carat pink diamond pendant from New York-based designer Lorraine Schwartz , listed in a civil lawsuit filed by the Justice Department on June 15 in L.A.

Kerr dated Low between her 2013 divorce from Orlando Bloom and her current marriage to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

The Australian super model follows the example of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who has turned over $3.2m of artwork, including a Picasso painting, gifted to him by the same man.

