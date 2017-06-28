Identity of Rihanna's Mystery Lover Has Been Revealed

Rihanna's 'mystery beau' had the internet fishing for answers for nearly a week after a photo surfaced of her locking lips with the anonymous gentleman on Monday and going out for coffee with him in Ibiza this morning.

The 29-year-old songstress was spotted kissing on her new boyfriend by the pool, sipping champagne and smoking a cigarette.

Rihanna's mystery man has been identified as Hassan Jameel, a Saudi Arabian businessman and heir to one of the wealthiest firms in the world with an estimated worth of $1.5 billion.

Jameel is a deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif, a family business who owns the right to sell Toyota cars to Saudi Arabia.

Fans couldn't help it and there were a series of memes created of Rihanna and boyfriend Jameel, alongside Drake, whom she had an on-and-off relationship after officially calling it quits October 2016.