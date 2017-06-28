Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)

Claudio Bravo is possibly the most loved man in Chile right now.

Chile defends the title as the 'American Champions' and are headed to the tournament finals for the third straight summer.

Leading into the game, Chile were the underdogs scrambling to regain confidence needed to beat Portugal, who appeared to be the favorites to win.

Claudio Bravo's three crucial penalties led Chile to a 3-0 win after a 0-0 draw, crushing Portugal's hopes of advancing to the finals.

Although Bravo was the hero of the match, his teammates, Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez were key factors in the win and scored the first three penalty kicks.

Portugal, who played with an injured Raphael Guerreiro, utilized every key player to possibly stop Chile in their tracks. Andre Silva, who attempted to make a 20-yard penalty, was picked off by Bravo in the last minute.

If all goes well for Chile in the tournament finals, they will be adding a third piece of silverware to their collection.

Portugal vs Chile (0-3) All Goals and Highlights pic.twitter.com/DPIDxW7RBG — Football Updates (@futballselect) June 28, 2017

CHILE ARE IN THE FINAL ! Claudio Bravo makes THREE saves in the shootout as La Roja oust Portugal, 3-0 on penalties . #ConfedCup #PORCHI pic.twitter.com/VLMjlx6w6S — Onkar Pawar (@Onkarpwr) June 28, 2017

Congrats to Chile, especially Claudio Bravo. Saving 3 penalties to land his team into the Confederations Cup final pic.twitter.com/E7P0X2BAKC — José Villacreses (@j_villacreses) June 28, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo watching on as Chile keeper Claudio Bravo saves three penalties to knock Portugal out of the Confederations Cup... #PORCHI pic.twitter.com/t7GWkHAfeP — 888sport (@888sport) June 28, 2017