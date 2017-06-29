Revised Travel Ban Goes into Effect: Who Can and Cannot Enter the US?

Starting Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the U.S. Supreme Court's decision allows certain aspects of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban to go into effect.

Here is what you need to know about the purported "watered-down" version of the president's executive order.

According to the Court's ruling, any applicant hoping to enter the U.S. will need a "credible" reason for doing so.

Individuals must prove their connection to close family members or a work or school-related entity in the country.

A relationship with an extended relative, such as cousins, in-laws, grandparents, grandchildren, and so on, is not grounds for approval and applicants will be rejected entry.

As earlier reports indicated, citizens from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen are prohibited from entering the country for 90 days and refugees, in general, for 120.

According to a State Department cable obtained by CNN, the following travelers are unaffected by the temporary travel ban.

- U.S. citizens

- Legal permanent residents (aka green card holders)

- Current visa holders

- Any visa applicant who was in the U.S. as of June 26

- Dual nationals

- Anyone granted asylum

- Any refugee already admitted to the U.S.

- Foreign nationals with "bona fide" family, educational or business tie to the U.S.