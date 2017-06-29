Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Jumanji First Trailer Released: Social Media Destroys It In Seconds

By Mariana P Cater (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 11:15 AM EDT
 The first trailer of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' was released today and it didn't take long for social media to bring it down.

The remake of the classic is really a sequel. And although the film has stepped up the gaming technology, leaving behind table games for and old console, the movie now plays high school students who are transported to the jungle.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black become stand-ins for the teens, but once they realize they have avatars, The Rock and Nebula let them play the game.

Social media just couldn't handle watch the classic without Robin Williams and these were the best reactions:

 

The film opens December 22nd and also stars Missi Pyle, Bobby Cannavale, Rhys Darby, Tim Matheson, and Nick Jonas.

