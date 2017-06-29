Jumanji First Trailer Released: Social Media Destroys It In Seconds

The first trailer of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' was released today and it didn't take long for social media to bring it down.

The remake of the classic is really a sequel. And although the film has stepped up the gaming technology, leaving behind table games for and old console, the movie now plays high school students who are transported to the jungle.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black become stand-ins for the teens, but once they realize they have avatars, The Rock and Nebula let them play the game.

The game has changed, but the legend continues. Watch the new trailer for #Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle now! pic.twitter.com/Hvkma6qxbf — Jumanji (@jumanjimovie) June 29, 2017

Social media just couldn't handle watch the classic without Robin Williams and these were the best reactions:

I don't care how good a film it is or what they insist on calling it... there's only one #Jumanji and it ain't coming out this year. pic.twitter.com/fE6zUm4HGr — Penstricken (@Penstrickenblog) June 29, 2017

This is not jumanji robin williams would not be impressed pic.twitter.com/DNaalbPVLd — jason hughes (@jaymaster1987) June 29, 2017

Please.... when will the world stop remaking classic movies like Jumanji, just let it be a classic without a sequel! pic.twitter.com/MWv8xxRD0y — Scott Saager (@ScottlesMcGee) June 29, 2017

Me after watching the new #Jumanji trailer pic.twitter.com/vnzMYAuQNr — Adam Quigley (@alwayswatching) June 29, 2017

They're remaking Jumanji with Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/YCpDhFXwmJ — Salvatore Lucania (@KingJaffeJoPHer) June 29, 2017

The film opens December 22nd and also stars Missi Pyle, Bobby Cannavale, Rhys Darby, Tim Matheson, and Nick Jonas.