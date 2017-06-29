Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017 | Updated at 8:42 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple’s iPhone is 10 Years Old Today: What Will Come Tomorrow?

By Joel J. Martinez (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 29, 2017 03:32 PM EDT
On this day 10 years ago, the late Steve Jobs released Apple’s original iPhone.

Photo : Apple Inc.

On this day 10 years ago, the late Steve Jobs released Apple's original iPhone.

From checking in on (a.k.a. stalking) your Facebook friends to listening to your favorite U2 album (Songs of Innocence, anyone?), Apple floored customers by converting a standard cell phone into a pocket-sized computer.

Since its inception, the iPhone has enabled users to access GPS, shoot digital pictures and video, talk to and get information on the web from Siri, and download a plethora of apps from the App Store.

Like it or not, the ubiquity of the iPhone and other smartphones has fundamentally changed human behavior and continues to permeate everyday life.

And, yet, Apple has appeased Dick Tracy fans with the development of the Apple Watch and plans to invest in other major projects, indicating the inevitable obsolescence and eventual phasing-out of the omnipresent iPhone.

Here's what insiders are predicting what Apple's next 10-year milestone may bring.

A-R Smartglasses Technology

Rumors have recently circulated around Apple's ambitions of developing a set of augmented-reality smartglasses.

The Silicon Valley giant took strides in doing so through their alleged acquisition of the German company, SensoMotoric.

The company website revels in SensoMotoric's ability to use technology to track eyes on glasses as well as for both virtual and augmented-reality purposes.

If the reported acquisition is accurate, then you can expect Apple's "iGlasses" project to go full-throttle into the development phase in the near future.

Tesla-Style Apple Car

Tesla has based its brand on pushing for a greener, more efficient vehicle that runs entirely on electric power.

Although reports about Apple's interest in buying Tesla were never confirmed, the latter's CEO Elon Musk has alluded to the former's desire to replicate its own model.

Dabbling in a war-of-words exchange over the back and forth movement of tech employees, Musk referred to Apple as the "Tesla graveyard."

With a production team of 600 people, not much is currently known about the Apple Car design or plans, other than its expected release date of 2021.

Tablet-Free Artificial Intelligence

You know you're a spoiled millennial when the tech world's tablet-style model is too "mundane" for your taste. And, yet, this has been one of Apple and other smartphone company's biggest criticisms.

If the following venture takes off, though, expect Apple to follow suit.

Designers Philippe Starck and Jerome Olivet from the French electronics brand, Thomson, presented their Alo phone, a device that does away with the prominent touch-sensitive screen and embraces hologram and voice-control technologies.

The story has been marred by Starck accusing Olivet of spreading "false information" about a 20-year-old smartphone concept, raising doubts about the ownership and originality of the unique proposal.

We hope the issue gets resolved quickly because the concept sounds really cool.

TagsApple, iphone, steve jobs, technology, silicon valley, Future

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

frank rubio National Hydrocarbons Commission

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

4:44 hassan jameel

Chile vs Germany

Chile vs. Germany 2017 Confederations Cup Final Streaming Info, Schedule, Predictions, and Preview

Get ready for the final matchup of the big tournament.
Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico
Venus Williams

Venus Williams Blamed In Fatal Car Crash
Portuguese Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins

Superstar Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo Overjoyed with Twins
Claudio Bravo

Claudio Bravo Becomes National Hero, Defeats Portugal 3-0 In Penalties (VIDEOS)
The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice

The Knicks Fire Phil Jackson And Fans Rejoice On Social Media
LaVar Ball squares up with WWE superstar The Miz

LaVar Ball Squares Up with WWE’s The Miz
WATCH RELATED VIDEO

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Trump Terminates DAPA Program Leaving 5 Milion Undocummented Inmigrants Without Protection

What Is Cryptocurrency and How It Makes Companies Hundreds Of Millions In Hours

Craving Chocolate? Your Addiction Might Mean You Need Dad´s Love

6 Satisfying Vegan Quesadillas You Need to Try

Just How Bad Is Corruption In Brazil?

8 Healthy Recipes to Satisfy Your Taco Addiction

Gal Gadot's Hottest Instagram Pictures

'Queen Of Latin Soul' La Lupe Gets NYC Tribute Concert

Bill Nye Wants To Penalize Parents For Too Many Children; Explains ‘Stranger Things’ In Less than 2 Minutes

10 Wonder Woman Facts To Know Before The Movie Premiere

Spain has Finally Found their Whitney Houston, and She’s Amazing (VIDEO)

The Popular Netflix Hip-Hop Musical ‘The Get Down” Canceled after One Season

New Video Game Features Trump-esque Villains

Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan Relationship: “Fifty Shades of Grey” Love Getting Stronger, Amelia Warner Worried

Disney Announces 'Frozen 2,' 'The Lion King' Remake 2019 Release Dates

From Mexico to the world: "Cielito Lindo" at Cannes (VIDEO)
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics