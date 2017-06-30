Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Confederations Cup: Highlights from Germany’s Blitz-Like 4-1 Win Against Mexico

Germany celebrates after scoring against El Tri.

Photo : Getty Images

Somebody call an ambulance because El Tri is officially knocked out of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup tournament.

German offensive leaders, like Leon Goretska and Timo Werner, led the early onslaught against the Mexican national team during Thursday's semifinal match, ending in a 4-1 beating.

Within the first eight minutes of the game, Goretska capitalized on Mexico's flimsy defense, a consistent sticking point throughout the competition, and scored not once; but twice.

Werner then brought the Germans to a comfortable 3-0 lead at the 58th minute.

Mexico's Rafael Marquez, in a free kick, sent the ball directly to Marco Fabian, who scored a far-right corner goal.

Amin Younis, however, put any hopes of a miraculous Mexican comeback right to bed with the final goal of the night.

The youthful German team is the first in the country's history to make it to FIFA's Confederations Cup finals.

Putting the proverbial nail in Mexico's futbol coffin, Germany now advances to Sunday's final matchup with the Chilean squad after it knocked Portugal out in a 3-0 win, the result of which came from penalty kicks.

Congratulations to Germany on a solid victory. The FIFA Confederations Cup finals match is set to begin on Sunday.

TagsSoccer, Mexico, Germany, FIFA

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

