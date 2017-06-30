Best Fourth of July Sales

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Jahaura Michelle (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jun 30, 2017 07:12 AM EDT
What better way to get into the red, white and blue spirit, than to take advantage of marked down prices on summer clothing, patio furniture, and more.

Independence Day would not be the same without good ole' backyard barbeques, but the holiday is also a great time to shop for the biggest sales during the summer. Although retailers are looking to replace summer items with upcoming back-to-school essentials, you will be surprised at all of the low-priced items they are trying to get rid of. 

If you're looking to buy outdoor furniture, clothing or tech devices, check out the complete 4th of july rundown on where to find the best deals.

Summer Clothing

It's best to stock up on summer clothing during the holiday and take advantage of all of the major deals at some of the popular retail stores like American Eagle Outfitters, Eddie Bauer and Men's Warehouse.

If you're someone who loves a nice pair of kicks, ShoeMall offered 30% off $30 and reduced the price to $25 on the day of the holiday.

Outdoor Furniture

Scoring notable deals on patio furniture is a must for those relaxing backyard summer nights. For example, REI offered 82% off thousands of clearance items, and Sierra Trading Post offered up to 80% off.

Tech Sales

Computers are one of the 'must have' items, but we encourage those to wait until August or later, if possible. When it's closer to back-to-school time, there are more sales to choose from - but always compare prices before you make the final decision.

For example, Best Buy is the leading retail chain with plenty of tech sales. Last year, consumers were able to save up to 87% on laptops, phones, small appliances and video games. However, large appliances are likely to attract customers during Independence Day.

When and Where Will I Find the Best 4th of July Sales?

In the next couple of weeks, be sure to look for sales if they haven't started already. Every retailer has a different time frame for clearance items, but they usually last until mid-July. To shop for the best sales, start looking now but do not wait too long or you will miss out!

 

 

 

