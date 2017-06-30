Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, July 06, 2017

Frida Kahlo Festival in Dallas Is Setting a World Record

Jun 30, 2017
This Little Frida Kahlo-Impersonator Is Excited for the Big Birthday Celebration

Frida Kahlo has inspired lovers of art for decades and some personal fans and professional curators of her work are showing their appreciation in a grandiose way.

The Frida Fest, hosted by the Dallas Museum of Art, is attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the biggest gathering of people dressed as the Mexican master in one place. The lavish event will fall on July 6, commemorating the day which would have been Frida's 110th birthday as well as concluding the Museum's "Mexico 1900-1950" exhibit.

Participants are being asked to bring their own costumes and fulfill the Guinness committee's following requirements:

Each participant must sport a drawn unibrow on the face that joins the eyebrows, artificial flowers, no less than three, worn in their hair, a red or pink shawl, and a flower-printed dress with no slits up the sides and falls just below the knees on all sides.

The event also plans to feature the Itzcuintli short film, Frida Kahlo: A Ribbon Around a Bomb, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre production, Frida, Frida, Frida!, and some complimentary cake celebrating Frida's birthday.

We can't wait to see the Dallas crowd set the record!

