Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tutorial Video Released

Square Enix just publish a very helpful video tutorial on how to play Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, and it is worth the whole 5 minute watch.

In case you are not related with this particular game, it's a fighting game that pits legendary heroes and villains from the Final Fantasy franchise together in strategic battles.

The tutorial goes over several basic topics, and even shows the full control scheme and breaks down all of the UI.

Dissidia NT releases in early 2018 on PS4.