Katheryn Winnick Teases Possible 'Vikings' Season 5 Air Date Announcement

Seems to me we've been waiting for decades for 'Vikings' Season 5 air date to be announced but looks like nobody iw willing to give a clue on when is the series returning to our screens. That was until last week.

Turns out Katheryn Winnick believes the new season will premiere this year and teased on her Instagram account with the idea of "big news' coming on the way.

Just finishing up season 5 episodes.. Big news about #Vikings coming soon! A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Rumors and speculations that Season 5 air date would be announced last May reminds us to stay calm. However, the new episodes are still subject of post-production work and looks like we will have to wait a little bit longer to see if Ragnar will come back to life.

The new season which started filming long ago, fall last year to be exact, has recently wrapped up, according to the show producer.

The series will bring the Vikings to the Mediterranean and, according to gossips and true historical accounts, Iceland.

Meanwhile all we have is to keep watching the trailer: