Lin Manuel Miranda's Astonishing New Video For 'Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)'

Lin Manuel Miranda released yesterday an incredibly stylized music video that looks more like a short film for one of the most famous Hamilton's songs: "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)".

Miranda debuted the film by K'naan featuring Residente, Riz MC & Snow Tha Product. The video was directed by Tomás Whitmore and executive produced by Robert Rodriguez and Miranda.

The track is taken from The Hamilton Mixtape, a compilation of songs pulled from Miranda's successful musical.

The video was launched to help promote fundraising for the Immigrant: We Get The Job Done Coalition, a group of immigrant-rights non-profits based throughout the U.S. Miranda's plan is fans will start to post videos of themselves performing songs from Hamilton, to create sort of an Ice Bucket Challenge effect.

"Immigrants" arrives just a few hours after Trump's administration announced plans to arrest parents and other relatives who authorities believe smuggled their children into the United States, a move immigrant advocates said would send a wave of fear through vulnerable communities.