Gunman Dead After Shooting Doctors Inside New York City Hospital, Officials Say

A shooting took place inside a New York City hospital Friday afternoon in the Mount Hope section of the Bronx.

Reports of gunfire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center occurred at 3 p.m. where officials claim that three doctors working in the facility were shot.

Although the condition of the victims are presently unknown, the shooter has, reportedly, been killed.

UPDATE: The shooter is deceased. Several others are injured regarding the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 30, 2017

The New York Times is reporting that the shooter was a tall, thin man who had, allegedly, been wearing a blue shirt and a white lab coat.

Police sources indicated to the New York Post that the suspect, who reports suggest was in his mid-30s, was known to the hospital.

Details about the suspected shooter are still developing. However, some reports indicate that he was a former employee of Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center.

The situation is still unfolding as police continue their investigation.