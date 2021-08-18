California could be experiencing mandatory water restrictions as early as six weeks from now.

The new projection was announced on Aug. 17, Tuesday, as the state's historic drought continues to worsen, according to The Mercury News report.

Newsom and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan had inspected recovery efforts in the Santa Cruz Mountains a year after a huge wildfire burned the Big Basin Redwoods, State Park.

Newsom noted that he already called for 15% voluntary conservation. However, that could change soon.

The Democratic governor said that if the state enters another year of drought, they will likely have to mandate cutoffs.

Mandatory water restrictions would likely be limiting watering lawns, with implemented fines for violators.

There would also be water allotments for homes and businesses.

Droughts and Water Shortage

The federal government declared a water shortage on the Colorado River, which is the first time it has had a drought in history.

Officials have announced water cutbacks next year for Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico. Meanwhile, California will not be affected right away, according to a Desert Sun report.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation officials noted that more cutbacks would be necessary, with the river supplying drinking water and irrigation for 40 million people.

Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Touton said that what they had hoped never to see is here right now.

Meanwhile, the Lake Mead reservoir near Las Vegas has announced its lowest levels since the 1930s. The lake's level continues to drop after the drought and chronic overuse.

The Lake Mead reservoir currently hits at just 35 percent of full capacity.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has issued a water supply alert calling on the region to conserve resources and prepare for an ongoing drought.

The issued alert calls for consumers to decrease their consumption of water.

MWD spokeswoman Rebecca Kimitch said that they do not know how long the drought conditions will last.

Kimitch also noted that both the Colorado River and State Water Project are reaching historically low levels, according to the Wenatchee World report.

MWD General Manager Adel Hagekhalil said that it was a wake-up call with the federal decision to declare a Colorado River shortage.

Hagekhalil said that a stronger response is needed with the ongoing drought.

The city of Glendale had announced last week an ordinance limiting outdoor watering to three days a week.

Los Angeles and Pasadena never lifted those restrictions from earlier dry years.

In addition to the drought, northern California has seen the largest wildfire ravage the state this July.

Climate scientist with the University of California, Daniel Swain, said that the intensity of the fires in California and Oregon is not something one sees so early in the season, according to The Guardian report.

There have been warnings for decades from scientists about the impact of climate change, bringing hotter heatwaves, extreme droughts, and wildfires.

