Former President Donald Trump would likely win and beat President Joe Biden if the next presidential election were held now, according to a new poll.

A new Rasmussen Reports poll showed that if the next presidential election were held today, Donald Trump would score 43 percent of the vote, while 37 percent of likely U.S. voters would vote for Joe Biden.

About 14 percent would pick some other candidate. However, the survey does not specify which, the Daily Mail reported The new poll also showed that Donald Trump would win more women and black voters this time.

The survey was carried out between August 16 and August 17 in the midst of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Over half of likely voters said that Joe Biden is more to blame than Donald Trump for the Taliban taking over Afghanistan. About 38 percent believe that Trump is more to blame.

However, most people who participated in the poll said they do not regret their 2020 vote, with 87 percent of Democrats expressing satisfaction with how they cast their ballot. On the other hand, 95 percent of Republicans are also satisfied.

Donald Trump Reelection

In a May Quinnipiac University poll, a majority of Republicans said they want the former president to run for the presidential race in 2024, The Hill reported.

Sixty-six percent of Republicans said they wanted Donald Trump to run for a third time after losing in 2020 and winning in 2016. And about 25 percent of Republicans said that Trump should not run in 2024.

In addition, 85 percent of Republicans who participated said they want candidates running for office to agree with the former president, while only 10 percent said they wanted contenders to mostly disagree with him.

Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy said the poll implies two things such as Republicans believe that the election was stolen from Trump, and if they cannot vote for the former president, they want someone who agrees with him.

Joe Biden's Afghanistan Decision

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is currently under heat for his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. The president said that he stands "squarely" behind his decision. Biden said there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces in the now Taliban-controlled country, BBC News reported.

The Taliban has successfully seized Kabul on Sunday, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the government collapsed.

Kabul was the latest major city in Afghanistan to be seized by the militant group. It was initially forecasted that the takeover would take months, but it was done just days after gaining control of other territories.

Many residents had flooded the airport as military transporter aircraft prepared for take-off. Some clung to the side of a plane, with at least two of them reportedly died after they fell from the plane that left the ground.

Meanwhile, U.S. troops had already killed two armed Afghans who were part of the crowd that breached the airport perimeter. A total of seven people reportedly died in the chaos at the airport on Monday.

