A Florida man recalled that as he waited to get a monoclonal antibody treatment, he saw people so sick they could not even stand.

Louie Lopez was at the Jacksonville, Florida, main public library when he saw the scene. He noted that these people were in bad shape, according to a WAPT report.

The Florida man said his experience at the monoclonal antibody treatment site set up inside the library on Wednesday has made him even more grateful that he's fully vaccinated, adding that he already lost two cousins to COVID.

The Florida man further noted that if he was unvaccinated, there is no doubt in his mind that it would have taken him out.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has touted the said COVID treatment on Wednesday. The governor said that one should not wait to be hospitalized, adding that people should do it early and go in.

A picture showing a woman lying face down on the ground as she waited for the COVID treatment has circulated online. ABC News reported that it was Lopez, who took the photo.

Importance of Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

Christina Pushaw, the Florida governor's press secretary, said that DeSantis' message was extremely clear - that early treatment is necessary for the best chance of avoiding hospitalization.

Monoclonal antibody treatments, consisting of two drugs, are delivered intravenously or by injection. It imitates the immune system's ability to fight off harmful antigens such as viruses. They are laboratory-made proteins that can be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID.

Candidates for monoclonal antibody treatments include elderly patients and those who are immunocompromised or those with chronic kidney disease, diabetes, morbid obesity, and sickle cell, NBC Miami reported.

Dr. Aldo Calvo, the medical director of ambulatory services at Broward Health Medical Center, said the treatment is not for someone with severe symptoms or those hospitalized or who needed oxygen therapy due to COVID.

Children 12 years and older are also allowed to receive the antibody treatments, with doctors saying that it needs to be administered within a few days of a positive COVID case for 70 percent effectiveness.

People who want to receive the treatment should be at least 88 pounds, with mild to moderate COVID symptoms.

More Actions From the Florida Government

Meanwhile, ABC News reported that state and local officials are providing "triple the number of wheelchairs" and chairs for those waiting in line for the antibody infusions.

Jacksonville's city spokesperson Nikki Kimbleton said signage that directs patients to alert someone if they need help would also be placed at monoclonal antibody treatment sites.

DeSantis noted that the said COVID treatment had received the federal emergency use authorization while mRNA vaccines were being approved. He said the focus at the time was "rightfully" on the vaccines.

The Florida governor noted that he felt it was important to increase the monoclonal antibody treatment, along with vaccines, as they were "the most effective" yet for people who are already infected.

Aside from Florida, other states are also offering the COVID treatment, such as Texas, which has launched nine antibody infusion centers, as announced by Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday.

