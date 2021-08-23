Forty-year-old "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star Stephanie Beatriz has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Rosaline.

Beatriz announced her baby's birth on her Instagram post, with a caption saying that she has arrived in style and "more importantly with safety," People reported.

She added that it was incredible, beautiful, hard, and emotional. Beatriz noted that she could not remember being amazed and overwhelmingly full of gratitude.

Beatriz posted an image of herself smiling with her newborn daughter. Both of them were strapped into the backseat of a car.

Stephanie Beatriz: Revealing Her Pregnancy

Stephanie Beatriz has opened about her pregnancy with husband Brad Hoss in June. She showed her baby bump at the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, ET Online reported.

Beatriz earlier said she feels excited about her pregnancy, adding that she's grateful and not sure what is going to happen next.

Beatriz noted that she did not see herself as the type to settle down with a husband and child. She came out as bisexual when she was in college.

She said at the time she was not closed off to it but that she could not quite see how a baby fit into the life that she was building, according to another People report.

However, Beatriz noted that it changed when she met her husband. She said she was able to be her"fullest, most authentic self" around Hoss.

The "In The Heights" star noted that she thinks the best thing one can do was raise a child who understands that, however, a person chooses to shape their life, is worthy of celebration.

Stephanie Beatriz's Profile

Stephanie Beatriz is an Argentine-American actress. She was best known for her role in the comedy TV series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as detective Rosa Diaz.

She started performing on stage while she was still in college. Beatriz later moved to New York City to pursue acting and made her screen debut in 2009 in an episode of The Closer, according to The Famous People fact sheet.

She also starred in some episodes of the family TV series "Modern Family" as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett's sister, Sonia Ramirez.

However, she made her critical and commercial success for her role as Rosa Diaz. Her career took off when she landed the role. She worked with Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta and Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago.

Aside from acting on stage and screen, she was also the voice actor behind the 2016 animated series "Wizard" as Elizabeth.

She also voiced Gertie in the fifth part of the "Ice Age" film series, "Ice Age: Collision Course." In 2019, she voiced in the adventure comedy film "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" as General Sweet Mayhem.

Stephanie Beatriz was born as the oldest daughter of her Colombian father and Bolivian mother. She was only three years old when her family had immigrated to the United States. She graduated in 2002 with a BFA in theatre arts at Stephens College.

