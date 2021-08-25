The White House has reportedly cut off President Joe Biden's microphone when asked what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline.

According to political strategist Josh Holmes, the move was "pretty remarkable," The Daily Wire reported. Joe Biden was delivering his remarks on Wednesday regarding a cybersecurity event when NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander asked him the question.

Alexander later tweeted the exchange and said the president told him that "you'll be the first person I call." The NBC News White House correspondent also said that Joe Biden took no questions.

Americans Still in Afghanistan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said more than 1,500 Americans are still in Afghanistan, while the U.S. still relies on the Taliban to allow safe passage to Kabul airport only six days before the August 31 deadline.

Among those trapped are 24 students from California Cajon Valley Union School District, with 16 parents who visited the warzone on a summer trip.

The students and parents went to Afghanistan to visit extended family, but they have not been able to leave since then, Daily Mail reported.

Blinken blamed the Americans still in Afghanistan for not leaving fast enough after being warned earlier this year to leave the country as soon as possible.

The secretary of state said the U.S. has been in "direct contact" with around 500 confirmed U.S. citizens and provided detailed instructions on how to get to the airport safely.

Blinken said some might no longer be in the country, while some may have claimed to be Americans, but turned out not. He said they will continue to try and identify the status and plans of the people stuck in Afghanistan in the coming days.

Taliban Blocking Access

The Taliban on Tuesday said they would be hindering Afghans from trying to leave the country. They also said that they would reject any plans to extend the deadline for the U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the chaos at the airport remained a dangerous problem. Mujahid noted that it was being closed to Afghan citizens to prevent people from joining the crowds, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Mujahid said that foreigners could go pass through, but Afghans will not be allowed to go there. The Taliban was also reportedly seeking out Afghans who worked with U.S. and NATO forces.

The spokesman urged the U.S. not to encourage Afghan people to leave their country as they need their doctors, engineers, and those who are educated.

On Monday, the Taliban warned that there would be consequences if the U.S. extends its presence longer in the country.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden did not want to extend the August 31 deadline. Many Afghans, particularly women, stay inside their homes, scared to face the Taliban's wrath at checkpoints.

