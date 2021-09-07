Scholar, Author, Influencer, and CEO Hanna Shanar

Born on August 8, 1998, Hanna Shanar has proved to be a young scholar with big plans for the future. At the age of 18, Hanna was accepted to the University of St. Thomas in his hometown Houston, Texas, with a tremendous scholarship. Throughout his undergraduate career, Hanna became thoroughly interested in science, philosophy and religion. He also volunteered to work alongside cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center in the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical center in the world. Through his experiences interacting with patients at MD Anderson, Hanna quickly realized his calling was to become a physician and help others. Hanna continued his professional career by engaging in thought provoking cardiology research with Heinrich Taegtmeyer, which was published in the American Journal of Cardiology in early 2020. With all of these impressive achievements at such a young age, Hanna did not stop there. In late summer 2020, Hanna began his medical school education at Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hanna is currently a second year student at the institution, and has devoted much of his time to studying the sciences fundamental to a career as a competent physician. On top of all of this, Hanna somehow found the time to craft a 115 page book focused on exploring the origin of existence through science, religion, and philosophy. He blended all of these concepts together to create a thought provoking work that is fairly easy to read and understand. More information on his manuscript can be found here. His short, but enticing book is said to be available on Amazon before labor day weekend, 2021. As if these accomplishments were not enough, Hanna has another project underway, which he plans to really kick start towards the end of the year. His brand Rap Group Management, which is an Instagram based brand where Hanna serves as CEO, is focused on promoting aspiring artists across a network that spans over 2 million followers wide and has tremendous reach. Although Hanna is the overseer of the operation, the majority of the work is managed by his team, who operate the variety of other accounts involved with the network. Later in the year, Hanna's goal is to team up with hip-hop artists, or local influencers in order to spread health knowledge amongst the general population. Hanna has had his eye on stars such as Doogang, Lil Savvy, and Chinkcapone, and is excited for potential partnership deals with these influencers moving forward. Hanna is a unique young scholar with a particularly interesting world view, and undoubtedly large plans for the future. More information on Hanna can be found through a Google search, or by visiting his instagram page here. Given the certain conditions, it is always heartwarming to see motivated and hardworking young individuals trying to do their part to make the world a better place for everyone.