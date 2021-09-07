GeoMike122 is back at it again, making a spirited return with his brand-new song entitled "Hey Human." His latest track is an upbeat dance song about socializing in the time of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The song advocates for all humans to get vaccinated and to wear masks when directed, so we could all just dance and be together in a safer environment.

GeoMike122 has always been known for using his musical platform to spread positivity and joyous entertainment. He is out there displaying his genuine personality to the world while also telling stories and making us all realize the depth of what music can truly do, especially in these trying times.

His latest song, "Hey Human," was filmed in the LGBTQ+ clubs and streets of New York City in 2021. GeoMike122 convinces other people about the perks of being fully vaccinated, much like himself, as he is seen having the time of his life dancing and socializing. When listening to the song, the distant and nervous tone of his voice portrays the real fears that we are facing during this global pandemic.

GeoMike122's fearful voice is played over an uplifting dance beat, which could also portray the dichotomy that the world is facing today. The month of August has been a musically filled time for the esteemed artist's career. Earlier this month, he was traveling around the United States, highlighting the beautiful scenery of America by filming in exciting locations for his singles "Momento" and "Above."

Taking advantage of the most beautiful spots in the country, GeoMike122 also made sure to follow all the health and safety protocols amid the global pandemic. His song "Momento" is a Spanish pop song seamlessly layered together with a Miami beat. The song is about finding one's voice and advocating for their needs and desires at this very moment.

Through "Momento," GeoMike122 wanted to remind his listeners that even despite the ravaging global pandemic, it is still important to keep chasing after their dreams. The best time to take action is now, so never give up and never hesitate to reach for your goals. Both the music video and single release for "Momento" are slated to release this September.

Shortly after his trip to Florida with "Momento," GeoMike122 traveled to the Jersey Shore and Southern California to shoot another music video for his song "Above." The beauty and diversity of the landscapes of the United States help show a story of finding freedom from a bad situation. "Above" is about overcoming a failed relationship and the power of spirituality and faith. Coastal scenes were filmed in New Jersey, while desert scenes were shot in Joshua Tree National Forest.

It has always been GeoMike122's mission to showcase the beautiful landscapes of the world along with spreading his message of positivity through his songs.

The moment you sit down, listen, and connect to nature in Joshua Tree, you can feel the mystic energy inside of you," expressed GeoMike122. Many states have now eased their restrictions, and the renowned musician hopes to show the beauty of the outdoors and remind his audience to explore the world once they get the chance.

Recently, during his trip to California, GeoMike122 reached a major milestone in his career. He had grown his following to over 100,000 followers on Instagram, which is a major feat all on its own. GeoMike122 hopes to continue to create positive and uplifting music for his ever-growing fan base. With the way things are going now, he is bound to become a household name. It's only a matter of time before he truly gets there.

Explore more of GeoMike122's travels, events, and music by following him on Instagram.