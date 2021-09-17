After missing out last year because of the pandemic, the "Thrill Capital of the South" Six Flags Over Georgia has announced the return of its hit Fright Fest for 2021.

The park's premier Halloween event returns for 20 select nights, starting from September 18 to October 31. Thrill-seekers can look forward to five, brand-new haunted mazes as well as a range of new and reimagined scare zones, live shows, and of course, family-friendly daytime offerings.

ALSO READ: Halloween and COVID-19: Safety Tips to Avoid Unexpected Injuries

During the day, the visitors' "little monsters" can enjoy their share of family-friendly fun with a Trick-or-Treat trail, activities for pumpkin decorating, a spooktacular storytelling session, Halloween-themed games, and the park's safe and kid-friendly rides. Children 12 years old and younger are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costumes and compete for the first-place prize in a wickedly fun costume contest.

When night falls, the park transforms into a sinister showcase filled with ghosts and ghouls. As guests go around the park, they will be forced to confront their fears in six frighteningly immersive scare zones where a number of scare actors lurk in every corner, waiting to jump scare their unsuspecting victims. However, when guests need a break from the fear, they can sit back and relax as they enjoy three live Halloween-themed shows and the Six Flags Over Georgia collection of thrill rides and roller coasters.

The wickedly creative minds behind Fright Fest have also designed five brand-new and elaborately themed mazes that will be making their debut this Halloween. These exciting mazes are:

Home Haunt: The Jordan Family's homemade haunted house is open for Halloween, with guests just dying to get in.

Zombie Zoo: Zombies are placed in cages and put on display, but how long will they stay restrained?

Clown Hell: This maze is set to ruffle a lot of feathers as it answers the question of where clowns go after they die.

Haunted Holiday: Christmas is coming early this year, but there is one gift that should've stayed wrapped under the tree.

The Haunted House: Wander the heinous hallways of this ominous house of spirits. View the ghosts of tormented souls that died and have been brought back from the grave.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Over Georgia is open for select nights between September 18 to October 31. More information is available at the Six Flags website.

RELATED ARTICLE: 3 Terrifying Latino Urban Legends to Tell Your Kids this Halloween