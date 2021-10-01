Traveling has been deemed as one of the best recreational activities. The wide range of benefits that come along with traveling can help you in different ways and energize you for your day-to-day life. 2020 was a tough year for all of us, but as the travel restrictions are easing, plan your holidays with proper COVID-19 precautions and enjoy the serenity of nature.

James Meeker, a travel enthusiast, and photojournalist believe travel is a cure for all humanly problems. Apart from various health benefits it also allows everyone to understand different cultures and familiarize themselves with various facts and history pertaining to that place. Mark Twain once quoted "Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime." Such an impactful quote implores you to experience different cultures and appreciate the intricacies of the same.

While traveling through the land of Australia, James explored several places with vivid anecdotes. Each experience helped him to cherish the place, and learn from the culture. He regularly posted his travel blogs on Instagram and recently shared some amazing tips and tricks that one can follow while traveling. We have curated a list comprising the same which can help you travel without any worries.

1. Local knowledge

Having basic information about the place you want to travel to is always beneficial. Learning about the local markets, identifying shops and food places and landmarks is important. Moreover, other information like the place's history and facts can help you know about the culture better.

2. Money matters

If you are traveling to a different country, get the complete information regarding their currency and understand the exchange rate to avoid getting exploited. Having enough cash will help you when you are in need. Local stalls and small shops normally prefer payments in cash so make sure you carry enough of it.

3. Don't travel alone

Traveling alone may seem exciting but in case you get in some trouble, being alone in an unknown country can be a nightmare. Additionally having someone alongside you will double your fun and allow you to go beyond your limits.