The alleged Texas high school shooter who opened fire at his high school, causing injuries of four people, was freed from jail after posting a $75,000 bond on Thursday.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, walked out with his attorney, who claimed that the case was not a "standard-issue school shooting," according to a New York Post report.

Simpkins attends Timberview School in Arlington and is set to report to home confinement after he posted his bail. The 18-year-old was wearing a blue baseball cap and a graphic t-shirt when he came out of jail.

He did not answer questions from reporters and was escorted out by two relatives into the backseat of a white Mercedes sedan.

Simpkins will have to wear a GPS monitoring device and submit to drug and alcohol testing as part of the conditions of his release.

Texas High School Shooting

Simpkins was inside a classroom on the second floor of the building when a fight erupted between him and a 15-year-old student. The video footage of the fight started spreading on social media.

One video showed Simpkins being hit by another student and one teacher was able to break up the fight, according to The Hill report.

The 18-year-old grabbed his orange backpack and got a gun, which he used to shoot the student he fought with.

One student told police that Simpkins had fired his gun seven to eight times, while others said they heard three to six shots.

Civil rights attorney Kim T. Cole said that all school shootings are tragic. However, he argued that was not Simpkins' situation as it was not deliberate.

NY Post reported that Cole requested the media to correct the narrative on what happened and respect the family's privacy.

The 15-year-old who was shot in the incident was in critical condition while the 25-year-old who was shot was in "good condition," according to Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco.

Police earlier said that the third victim was released from the hospital on Wednesday while the fourth person was treated at the scene, according to a USA Today report.

The arrest warrant had noted that Simpkins had produced a firearm when the witness turns around to check on Simpkins.

Simpkins' family said on Wednesday that the 18-year-old student was a victim of bullying and had been robbed at school before.

Carol Harrison Lafayette, a family member who spoke, said that they are not justifying Simpkins' decision, which was taking the gun. She said that it was not right but that Simpkins was trying to protect himself.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said that Simpkins fled the scene but called for an attorney sometime later.

The assistant police chief added that Simpkins turned himself in to police with the attorney present.

The firearm that was recovered on the street will be processed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive. The .45-caliber handgun was believed to be the firearm Simpkins used.

