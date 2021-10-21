The Queen spent a night in hospital for some tests, prompting other royalties to cancel her official duties.

Queen Elizabeth Stays Overnight in Hospital

According to CBS News, the 95-year-old, Queen Elizabeth II, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday for preliminary observations, but she was immediately released Thursday based on the statement of the Buckingham Palace.

On the same day, the palace said that the Queen canceled her official trip to Northern Ireland after her doctors advised her to have some rest for days.

Based on the statement of Buckingham Palace, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations. The Queen came back to Windsor Castle at lunchtime after doctors ran some tests.

Queen Elizabeth II remained in good spirits after staying a night at the hospital. She would be resting for days based on the advice of the Queen's doctors.

The recent overnight stay was her first in a hospital in a span of eight years. She stayed overnight for practical reasons based on doctors.

The Queen was brought to a hospital in 2013 after she was treated for a stomach bug at King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, located in central London. The recent visit to a medical facility was believed to be just her fifth major hospital trip in 40 years, Page Six reported.

CBS News' Holly Williams reported that a royal source shared that the Queen stayed the night at the unnamed London hospital only as it was getting too late to take her on a 26-mile trip back to Windsor Castle.

The news was first reported by the U.K.'s The Sun newspaper.

Queen Elizabeth's Official Duties

On Tuesday night, the Queen was seen at an event for global business leaders with United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that the Queen was disappointed that she would no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland.

In the next two weeks, Queen Elizabeth is expected to lead the royal delegation at the climate summit in Glasgow.

After she decided to give up alcohol since the death of Prince Philip, 99, in April, Queen Elizabeth kept a busy schedule of royal duties even after the death of her husband earlier this year.

Queen Elizabeth and Philip were married for 73 years. Their relationship with the royalties followed four children, eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth took the throne in the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms in 1952 at the age of 25. The Queen is the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Her eldest son, the 72-year-old Prince Charles, would be next in line for the throne. The Prince has been next in the line of succession for 69 years, making him the longest-serving heir apparent in history.

