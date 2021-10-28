Police have denied claims that went viral on social media that the skeletal remains found in a Florida park do not belong to Brian Laundrie.

In a statement released by the North Port Police Department on Tuesday, the medical examiner said the human remains found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on October 20 belonged to Laundrie, and it was confirmed by "comparison to known dental records."

The statement added that no DNA analysis has yet been performed on the remains, and "samples will be submitted for DNA testing once the examination of the remains by the medical examiner's office is complete."

As of Tuesday, the Daily Beast reported that a Facebook post claiming that Laundrie's DNA did not match the remains has already garnered some 150,000 shares, and a YouTube video with the same claim has been viewed over 110,000 times.

The month-long manhunt for Laundrie finally came to an end after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that the skeletal remains discovered in the Florida park belonged to Gabby Petito's fiance.

Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, said the initial autopsy of Laundrie's remains did not uncover a cause or manner of his death.

Bertolino noted that police told him that the autopsy by the Sarasota County medical examiner did not produce concrete results on Laundrie's death.

He said the remains of Gabby Petito's fiance were already sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination.

Allegations That Brian Laundrie Had a Twin

Wink News reported that some social media and blog posts claimed, without evidence, that Brian Laundrie was actually alive in Mexico. It has persisted even after his death.

A Facebook post also claimed that Gabby Petito's fiance had a twin, and the skeletal remains discovered in the Florida park belonged to his twin while he was still somewhere south of the border.

However, there was no evidence to support the allegations. Facebook flagged the post as part of its effort to fight fake news and misinformation.

There was no mention in the news or law enforcement reports that Laundrie had a twin. A study published in a 1982 Journal of the American Dental Association further noted that twins, even identical twins, do not have similar dental patterns.

Anthropologist Examining Brian Laundrie's Remains May Have Results in November

Bertolino told Fox News the results of a forensic anthropologist's examination of Brian Laundrie's remains are expected in November.

The lawyer said he believed the forensic anthropologist's examination would conclude in two to three weeks. Forensic anthropologists analyze human remains, conduct DNA tests and look for signs of weapon evidence to help determine how an individual died, whether accidental, suicide, homicide, or natural.

Laundrie's remains were discovered in a swampy area of the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Retired NYPD commander Tom Joyce earlier said if the remains are skeletal, it would mean that the tissue has been pulled away from the bones.

Joyce noted that the tissue could be pulled away by alligators, crabs, and fish, among others. The retired NYPD commander added he believes this is what happened since it's not long enough time for the flesh to go naturally.

"If it's only a three to four week period and there are only skeletal remains and very limited tissue remaining. I would have to say there's a lot of activity that pulls the skin and flesh and stuff away," he noted.

Brian Laundrie was named a person of interest by North Port police after returning home on September 1 or 10 days before Gabby Petito was reported missing by her family.

Petito disappeared on a cross-country road trip Brian Laundrie. The couple was traveling to Oregon when the YouTuber stopped communicating with her family in Wyoming in late August.

Gabby Petito's body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on September 19.

A Teton County, Wyoming coroner said she was strangled to death by a "human being," and the manner of death was homicide.

