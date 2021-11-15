Marvin Lee Miller, a successful research assistant, UC Berkeley, is making the entire Hispanic community proud with his surreal achievement in the field of scientific research and development. He had gone through a lot of hardship in his life but over the last few years, he has silently transformed himself as an intellectual research assistant, currently majoring in Biology and molecular cells.

Marvin Lee Miller had gone through a series of unprecedented twists and turns of events before settling in the US and becoming an extremely popular figure in the science circuit.

"I am glad that I got the right breakthrough in my life at the right time. I believe every Latino youngster has tremendous potential to do something big in his or her life. Unfortunately, they don't get enough opportunities in their lives. Statistically, the US undergraduate colleges have 22% of students of Hispanic origin. In the last few years, there has been tremendous growth in the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) of Latino youth getting admitted to community colleges, but they largely remain underrepresented in colleges imparting graduation and post-graduation courses," Marvin Lee Miller said.

This is something that Marvin Lee Miller wants to change. He believes if his life journey inspires even a section of Latino youth to chase their dreams battling against all odds of life, he would feel content and satisfied.

Marvin Lee Miller considers education as the only weapon to fight against the hardship of life. It is the only asset that a person retains and holds till their last breath. Unfortunately, the Latino youth are somewhere missing the plot. In the US, only 11% of the enrolled students at different colleges completed their post-secondary education as per a research study of 2017.

"It is indeed a distressing trend. Unless you study well and complete your academic journey with an undergraduate and a graduate degree, how can you expect to change your life or the people around you? Only higher education can get you rid of your addiction, bad habits, and poverty. I too went through those hard days. But I was resilient and determined to change my fortune and move on. Despite all the roadblocks, I successfully completed four Associate's Degrees from Santa Ana Community college and then got admitted to the prestigious UC Berkeley," Marvin Lee Miller explained.

Currently, Marvin Lee Miller is completing his four-year undergraduate program in Molecular and Cell Biology with a special focus on research on human physiology and GPR81 lactate receptor. Marvin Lee Miller also wants to complete his Master's and Ph.D. on any relevant theme of cell biology.

Marvin Lee Miller considers scientists like Severo Ochoa and Cesar Milstein (biochemist) as his role models. Both of them are Nobel Prize winners representing the Hispanic community. Marvin Lee Miller also wants to be someone like them and make his country and Latino community proud.

Marvin Lee Miller is bracing himself up for a big research program ahead as he wants to develop and invest in path-breaking medicinal research and solutions to curing fatal diseases like Cancer and heart-related ailments.

"I am not inclined to win awards, but if they come, I would welcome them. I will continue to do my job in the field of science and research. Apart from my academic life, I also take a keen interest in volunteering for a cause. I want to show the right direction to the distracted Latino youth who don't know where to go. I want to bring a qualitative change in their lives with the help of education, right values, and scientific temper of mind," Marvin Lee Miller concluded.