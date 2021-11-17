Mexican National Guard troops are set to be deployed in Cancun and other neighboring resort towns after growth in violence connected to organized crime groups.

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the announcement during a press conference almost two weeks after members of a street-level drug dealing group opened fire and killed two members of a rival drug-dealing ring, according to a Daily Mail report. The gangs were reportedly linked to the Sinaloa cartel.

Lopez Obrador said that the incident cannot be repeated, noting that at least 1,500 National Guard troops are to be mobilized to Quintana Roo.

Mexico's Secretary-General of National Public Security said that the state of Quintana Roo reported 442 murders between January and September 2021, almost the same compared to 463 over the same period last year.

Lopez Obrador said the new troops will be permanently based in the area, particularly tourist zones, and will focus on intelligence work, according to a Reuters report. In addition, the troops will be permanently based in the area starting on December 1.

Rising Violence in Resort Towns

Mexico's resort town of Tulum has faced an incident of violence after a number of foreigners have been killed.

Two foreign tourists were shot dead at a restaurant in Tulum. They were travel bloggers from India and a German citizen, according to a Business Insider report. Three other tourists were injured.

The German government issued a travel advisory warning its citizens about visiting Tulum in October. The advisory was then later retracted.

Local businesses are highly concerned about the violence driving away tourism.

Tulum has attracted tourists, including criminal groups eyeing drug trafficking and extortion opportunities in the tourist hotspot.

David Ortiz Mena, president of the Tulum Hotels Association, said that large raves and dance parties have led to an increase in demand for drugs, attracting organized crime groups.

Ortiz Mena said that while the world was shut down amid the pandemic, Tulum became popular for having raves and music festivals, which was accompanied by a rise in demand for drugs.

Juan Noriega Granados, another member of the Tulum Hotels Association, said that hotel owners are concerned as their clients and tourists are being threatened by the bad guys.

Noriega Granados continued to say that when owners demanded attention from authorities, they did not get any response.

In late October, 450 federal troops were sent to Tulum after the murder of two tourists.

Earlier this month, four guests at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera scrambled for shelter during a shootout between rival drug gangs on the beach at the resort. No tourists were seriously hurt. However, it was reported that two of the gunmen were killed.

Meanwhile, the Tourist Security Battalion is set to be placed in the province, particularly Benito Juarez, Solidaridad, and Tulum, according to a New York Post report.

National Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that the group will provide security to the entire tourist area. Sandoval noted that they will give the team the tools to do its job.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: New video shows deadly shooting at Cancun resort - from FOX 11 Los Angeles

