For many people, having and maintaining a good credit score is the pinnacle of financial freedom. However, serial entrepreneur Brandon Pearce argues that having good credit is the door to a plethora of new financial opportunities vital to experiencing true financial freedom and stability. To this end, he established his funding company, New Elite Financials, to empower clients and guide them through the tangle of financial risks and investments to become financially literate and change their lives for the better.

Since first opening its doors in 2009, New Elite Financials has helped several clients secure personal and business funding at zero percent interest for two years and is reputed to be in the top 10 fastest growing funding companies in the midwest and top five credit repair companies across the country. While securing funding at zero percent interest may seem impossible to achieve for some, Brandon has tested and mastered an evidence-based formula that continues to protect the needs of the clients over the years. Additionally, the credit repair services are also extended to people with bad credit, helping them remove the derogatory remarks on their credit and repairing it within 24 hours.

With a 99% success rate, Brandon's company is unparalleled in the credit repair and funding business. His immense success is attributed to his affordably priced services and result-based approach, ensuring customer satisfaction during and after a transaction. With this formula, he has helped over 20,000 people across the US and has helped restore their credit, putting them on a pathway to generational wealth.

A serial entrepreneur, Brandon's background in underwriting for some of the world's largest financial institutions further proves his industry expertise. "I have also worked for collections companies, and I'm now bringing my expertise and resources to help the consumer," he shared. He has also been able to leverage credit and move like water in different sectors like real estate, car rental companies. Additionally, he has helped fund startups, sole proprietors and big businesses who bring in multiple seven and eight figures a year.

With state-of-the-art technology, vast resources and access to every bank in the world from commercial, industrial, national, international, online banks, credit unions and non-credit unions, New Elite Financials operate a money-back guarantee funding service. The company offers funds from $100,000 to $500,000 at 0% interest for two years in a two-week turnaround. At Brandon's company, no upfront payment is required and only 10% of the overall funding is collected at the end of the transaction. "We charge an acquisition fee that is based on results, not promises," Brandon explained. Additionally, the company's dispute resolution rate is 3-4 times faster than the regular dispute rate.

Through his company, New Elite Financials, Brandon Pearce wants to continue making a lasting impact in the lives of his clients, empowering them to make informed decisions to reach financial security and stability and live their best lives.

