A charter plane with nine passengers, including six American citizens had crashed and burst into flames while trying an emergency landing in the Dominican Republic.

All passengers of the plane did not survive the crash, according to authorities.

The Gulfstream IV aircraft took off from La Isabela International Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday for a flight to Orlando in Florida, according to a BNO News report.

Helidosa Aviation Group was operating that plane when the crash happened.

Data from FlightRadar24 noted that the plane was having problems almost immediately after it has taken off. It then tried to make an emergency landing at Las Americas International Airport.

The plane crashed near the runway of the airport, with four fire crews deployed to the airport.

A local media reported that a rescue operation was launched by emergency services, according to The Mirror report.

Shortly after taking off, the pilot of the plane declared an emergency. However, there is no clear nature of the incident yet.

Helidosa said in a brief statement that the HI1050 aircraft with two crew members and seven passengers had an accident at Las Americas International Airport, adding that none of them survived.

Helidosa said that they are still working on trying to obtain more details regarding the plane crash.

There has been no official report from the airport yet, according to The Sun report.

A large black cloud above the airport at the site was shown through images and videos posted on social media platforms.

READ NEXT: Makeup Artist Gets Plastic Surgery in Dominican Republic, Dies of Infection

Second-Deadliest Plane Crash Affecting Dominican American Community

American Airlines Flight 587 crashed in Queens, New York on Nov. 12, 2001, wherein all 260 people were bound for the Dominican Republic died. About 90 passengers of the particular flight were of Dominican descent, according to an NBC News report.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined the probable cause of the crash was due to a combination of pilot error and a design flaw in the plane, according to an NBC News report.

Many Dominicans felt the mainstream media was quick to move on once terrorism was ruled out as a cause of the crash.

Ramona Hernández, director of the Dominican Studies Institute at the City College of New York, said that all New Yorkers and Americans went through grief and trauma together, with the occurrence of 9/11. She added that the Dominican community experienced an additional catastrophe on top of 9/11.

The incident was initially thought to be another al-Qaeda terror attack. However, it was ruled as an accident by the investigatory board.

The aircraft's officer, Sten Molin, had overused the rudder controls in response to wake turbulence from Japan Airlines Flight 47.

Molin's overcompensation placed stress on the plane's vertical stabilizer, which resulted in a sideslip causing it to separate from the aircraft, according to an Independent report.

Belkis Lora, one relative of one of the victims, said that every Dominican in New York knows someone who has taken the flight or had been part of the flight.

The incident prompted Airbus to make a series of technical improvements to its planes to ensure the same disaster could not be repeated.

READ MORE: "No One Owes You or Your Family Anything"- Texas Mayor Resigns After Calling Residents 'Lazy' Amid Winter Storm

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: BOEING 757 AIRCRAFT CRASH: SEARCH FOR SURVIVORS - from AP Archive





