The best thing about books is they let you travel without moving your feet. Good writers take you through their stories like you are present in them or you can imagine them like reality. You may like or dislike the journey but the experience lasts for long. Dutch writer Mark Van Stratum is one among them. The man who started his writing with his first book 'Drug Choice' imbibes readers with his much novel-like life of turning a millionaire businessman and author from a drug user and criminal. His second book 'Alpha needs Beta seeds' deals with inter-gender relationships and how men and women perceive love differently.

Mark's Van Stratum is a versatile writer. While his first book is a memoir of his journey from rags to rich, the second book has a completely different and interesting plot. It is based on inter-gender relationships and the human psyche. Mark is ready to publish the book.

Mark's writings are influenced by his real-life experiences, a life that is full of twists and turns. He has reached this level of success after series of initial debacles in his life. He came out of the darkness with consistent planning and efforts. His first book has the quote " If you will change behavior, you will change results" which is the guiding principle of his life. He brought those desired changes in his behavior and lifestyle and the results are visible to the world.

Mark was born in Dutch Town Zwolle. He was only 5 when he lost an arm in an accident. Bullying in school developed anger issues in him, he drove to drug use and petty crimes. Under all this was dying his natural talent of art and writing. In his early twenties, the realization hit him that his life is in a complete mess. Mark took it to his stride and decided to change it for the better. He left everything behind, shifted to Los Angele, and started all over again as a dietician in a firm. Change in the place and environment not only changed him but brought success to his life. He met his mentor here who was successful in online business, under his guidance Mark started his own business. He is an intelligent individual with sharp learning skills and zeal to excel in life. Soon he became successful his net value in millions.

This was the time Mark thought to realize his passion for writing. His first book Drug Choice got impressive reviews from both readers and critics. It is one of the best sellers on both digital medium and offline stores. The second book has also garner wide-spread interest among book lovers. He is confident that this will also meet the reader's expectations.

Besides business and writing, Mark is also very active on social media. He has more than 92k followers on Instagram. His content is mostly about motivating his followers to lead a life of success and positivity. He can be reached on Instagram at profile id @realmarkvanstrtum