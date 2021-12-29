Former U.S. President Donald Trump slammed U.S. President Joe Biden for not instigating a probe into the COVID origins, saying that Biden was surrendering to the pandemic and joining "China's coverup."

Trump had praised his administration's COVID response, noting that he handled the pandemic "exceptionally well," according to the Newsweek report.

Trump said in a recent interview with Fox News that it was "so obvious" that the virus leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan.

In May, Trump said that he had "very little doubt" that the virus came from a lab and jokingly told Fox Nation's host Dan Bongino that he no longer needed to use the word "potentially" when referring to the theory, according to a Forbes report.

The former president continued to say that the Biden administration has continuously refused to hold China accountable for its role in the spread of the virus, which turned into a deadly pandemic.

Trump further claimed that Biden failed as a president and has surrendered to the virus. He noted that the president broke his promise to the American people, which is to end the pandemic "once-and-for-all."

He then suggested that Biden should be removed from office.

Biden criticized Beijing for withholding critical information from the start of the pandemic after the Intelligence Community's inconclusive origins review in August.

Biden said at the time that Chinese officials have "worked to prevent international members" and people of the global public health community from having access to it.

COVID Origins Intelligence Report

The IC noted in August that it is divided over the exact origin of the COVID pandemic.

In their unclassified report, they wrote that all agencies assessed two hypotheses are possible, with one the incident being a natural exposure to an infected animal and the other being a laboratory-associated incident.

Office of the Director of National Intelligence compiled the report, which noted that the virus was not developed as a biological weapon, according to CNBC News report.

The report also said that the intelligence community could not reach a more definitive conclusion unless it receives more information.

Biden said that its allies would continue to pressure China to reveal more about what happened when COVID first started to spread.

Meanwhile, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci had come under scrutiny during a hearing over claims that the National Institutes of Health backed gain of function research in Wuhan, China.

Sen. Rand Paul asked Fauci whether the NIH had funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses in China, which Fauci rejected the claims in June.

Fauci said that the NIH has not ever and "does not now fund gain-of-function research" in Wuhan, according to The New York Times report.

However, the NIH admitted in October to fund the said research on bat coronaviruses in China after Fauci repeatedly rejected the claims.

NIH's principal deputy director, Lawrence A. Tabak, wrote in a letter that New York City-based nonprofit Ecohealth "limited experiment" tested whether spike protein from bat coronaviruses was capable of attaching to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model, according to a New York Post report.

After the emergency of the NIH letter, Paul tweeted, "I told you so" is not enough to cover it.

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by Mary Webber

WATCH: President Donald Trump suspects coronavirus outbreak came from China lab, offers no evidence - from CNBC Television





