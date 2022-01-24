As the Los Angeles Lakers started their six-game road trip with a win over the Orlando Magic on Friday, the team still disappointed in South Florida. A furious fourth-quarter rally by the purple and gold team was unable to overcome a massive disadvantage of the Miami Heat. The Lakers lost at 113-107.

The Lakers would never see the lead again for the rest of the game after a 14-foot jump shot by Russell Westbrook gave the team a 4-2 lead early in the first quarter.

Lakers Unable to Recover After Giving Up 39 Point Early in the Game

After giving up 39 points in the first quarter, the Lakers were unable to recover on defense.

In the second quarter, the Heat was on fire, leading by as many as 26 points. While the Lakers managed to reclaim some of that lead, they were unable to make the game competitive until the final quarter.

With roughly six minutes left in the game, a pair of Stanley Johnson free throws started the furious revival.

In the final three minutes, L.A. went on a 17-5 run, cutting the deficit by five points. Lakers outscored Miami 37-24 in the final frame.

To prevent any letdown, the Heat would make a few critical three-pointers and force a late turnover.

The difference between the game ending in overtime or a likely Lakers triumph might be as simple as six missed free throws.

On his return to the arena, LeBron James struggled from three-point range but, as usual, finished with a team-high 40 minutes and a 33-point, 11-rebound double-double, his 13th this season. He also tacked four assists and two steals.

It is now the 17th-straight game LBJ has scored 25-plus points, and the 21st time he has finished with 30-plus points.

When Carmelo Anthony scored his second basket of the game in the second quarter, he joined some elite company. Melo's 27-foot three-pointer was his 10,000th career field goal, joining 14 other men in NBA history to reach that mark.

Off the bench, Anthony scored 11 points and grabbed three rebounds.

Westbrook scored 24 points in his 32-minute night and was only one rebound and assist away from a triple-double.

Despite the team's overall shooting of 27.5 percent, Avery Bradley added 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three-point range.

This Tuesday, the Lakers will leave Florida for "The Big Apple," where they will take on the high-powered Brooklyn Nets.

Duncan Robinson, the team's leading scorer with 25, was one of five players for double digits in Miami. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat each finished with 20 points, respectively.

Butler broke LeBron James' record for triple-doubles, by adding 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

For Miami, which lost most of a 26-point lead in the first half, Caleb Martin scored 15, Bam Adebayo scored 14, and Gabe Vincent had 11.

The Heat was still without Kyle Lowry due to personal matters and Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols). Lowry missed his fourth game in a row, while Herro missed his third.

