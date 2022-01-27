Medicine and engineering are much like oil and water. However, the most amazing creations in the world have often formed out of unusual amalgamations. The same happened with "Dropout", a luxury retailer for limited-edition sneakers and clothes. Dropout was co-founded in 2018 by Kola Tytler, a doctor, and Stefano Zeppieri, software engineer, along with Andrea Canziani and Federico Pasquetti. These four business partners are now running the most exclusive sneaker brand in Italy and are looking to disrupt the luxy sneakers ecommerce space.

Kola Tytler is a 27-year-old doctor of Nigerian origin who always had a fascination for limited edition sneakers. Stefano Zeppieri is a 23-year-old software engineer who is a self-taught coding expert and also shares the same passion for sneakers. The two connected and decided to transform their passion into an innovative business venture. Kola and Stefano met on an online streetwear and sneaker-related forum. It is also where the duo met the other two co-founders of Dropout, Andrea Canziani and Federico Pasquetti.

Founded in 2018, Dropout has its flagship store located in the center of Milan. The brand also has a huge collection of trendy limited edition clothes that are available instore and online. The business model is based on the sale of products directly to the pubic, mostly via consignments. Over the years, Dropout has quickly separated itself from other fashion brands for its amazing unique business strategies. Dropout guarantees the authenticity of all products sold and delivers free of charge throughout the EU. To take the business to the next level, Dropout recently introduced instant payout options on the platform, which is greater than any other online marketplace facilitating the sale of sneakers. The platform is easy, fully automated and provides free shipping options to the business registered address.

Since its inception, Dropout has recorded over 2 million visitors to its online store. The brand has made over 150 million social media impressions that include 5 million YouTube views. With the success it achieved in the sale of sneakers and high-end clothing, Dropout has expanded its collection to accessories and sneakercare products. The brand partnered with the sneakercare leading brand Crep Protect to ensure the clients' sneakers are always taken care of. Throughout the years, Dropout has established itself as a reliable brand in streetwear fashion both in both online and offline marketplaces.

The team has also started a related venture named "HypeAnalyzer". It is a free online tool that helps users check and analyze the prices and demands of limited edition sneakers and clothing. Stefano Zeppieri designed this unique tool that combines AI with e-commerce. The tools score items as per criteria set by the team to create a buying list every month. Buyers can track trends and purchase products in advance to sell them back to Dropout or other platforms.

Dropout is currently planning to introduce a platform where buyers can make investments in sneakers as real assets. The team is also working to expand its stores and collections both online and offline. Considering its progress with AI so far, it is only a matter of time before this dream is a reality.