Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were "so happy" about her pregnancy and "really enjoying" this new journey together, a source said.

On Monday, a source told ET that the couple was very happy that they were having a baby together. The source said the "Work" singer has always wanted to be a mom and have children.

The source further noted that Rihanna thinks A$AP will be "the best dad," adding that the rapper tends to all of his girlfriend's needs.

"A$AP has been tending to all of Rihanna's needs and they are really enjoying this moment together as a couple," the source said.

The insider also said that the couple was "trying" to keep the pregnancy news private, "but they felt ready to share it now and are so excited."

READ NEXT: Disney's 'Snow White' Remake: Rachel Zegler Hits Back at Critics Who Slammed the Studio for Casting a Latina Actress

Rihanna 'Excited to be a Mom' With A$AP Rocky's Child

Another insider told People that Rihanna is excited to be a mommy.

"She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," the source said, noting that having a baby was not something the "Umbrella" singer was focused on until she met rapper A$AP Rocky.

The source said Rihanna is "loving all the changes in her body during pregnancy." The insider noted that the "Where Have You Been" singer had always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.

It was not the first time Rihanna opened up on what she felt about being a mother. In March 2020, the singer told British Vogue that she wanted to have three or four children with or without a husband by the age of 42.

"I feel like society makes me want to feel like. 'Oh, you got it wrong..' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives," Rihanna said at the time, adding that only "happiness" and "love" can truly raise a child.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed to People that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are now living together and that their friends were "excited" about the singer's pregnancy.

"Everyone is happy it's all working out. They will be great parents," the insider said.

Rihanna's Pregnancy Announcement

Over the weekend, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed strolling in New York City, where the "Unfaithful" singer debuted her baby bump.

Rihanna was captured wearing a long pink jacket unbuttoned at the bottom, revealing her gorgeous baby bump. She paired her outfit with dazzling jewels that stretch from the neck way past her waist.

In one of the photos snapped in Harlem, New York City, where A$AP Rocky grew up, the rapper was seen kissing Rihanna's forehead as they enjoyed their walk together.

Rihanna was romantically linked with A$AP Rocky in 2019 when the pair posed together on the red carpet of the British Fashion Awards, The Independent reported.

The two have been dating since 2020, and in May last year, the rapper called Rihanna the "love of his life" in a GQ interview. A$AP Rocky also predicted his future as a father, noting that he would make an "incredible, remarkably dad."

A source said A$AP Rocky has "doted on" Rihanna from the "very beginning."

The insider added that many guys have tried to sweep Rihanna off her feet, but the actor, who is an over-the-top romantic that sends the singer rooms full of flowers all the time, "actually managed to do it."

"She's never felt this way before and this relationship has changed her," the source noted.

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Receives Backlash After 'The Holocaust Isn't About Race' Comment | Did She Apologize About It?

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Rihanna Is PREGNANT! Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky - From Entertainment Tonight