For decades, businesses have relied on traditional media to carry out their marketing strategies with two common goals: brand recognition and lead generation. But just as "video killed the radio star" during the '60s and '70s, the Internet took conventional media outlets by storm.

According to Statista, in 2013, 86.2% of the companies with over a hundred employees relied on social media for marketing purposes. The same report shows that number has increased, and in 2019 the share of the companies that heavily rely on social media for marketing purposes jumped to 91%.

Ryan P. Coyne is an entrepreneur with experience founding and growing digital media firms while managing all facets of the business, including executive management, sales, product development, and operations. He was born in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on November 12, 1987. He is the founder and CEO of Olympic Media, We The People Wine, and The Working Warrior Foundation. He explains that the shift towards digital marketing has two main drivers: cost and effectiveness.

"The first reason is kind of obvious - online advertising accounts for a fraction of the cost that you would pay for traditional advertising," said Ryan. "Furthermore, the Internet is where customers are nowadays, and even if they weren't, it's still more practical to gather necessary data over the Internet."

Ryan further explains that companies would "throw" hundreds, thousands, or even millions of dollars at traditional marketing, not knowing if they would get the desired results. "Before digitalization came, companies would spend millions and millions in the hope that the gathered data would be enough to point them in the right direction," he says. "Today, however, those millions of dollars can be deployed with dramatically higher levels of precision. You can target people that speak a certain language in a certain zip code as opposed to having to buy TV air time in a major media market."

With that in mind, Ryan Coyne established Olympic Media in 2018. This new-age digital advertising agency focuses on a range of verticals, including politics, sports and entertainment, intelligence and defense, consumer brands, advocacy, and real estate. However, perhaps the biggest thing that separates Olympic Media from other digital marketing agencies is that they offer a zero-risk solution for new clients.

"The big innovation for us when I started Olympic was to turn the typical advertising model upside down - the model that allows for a marketing agency to under-perform and the client to end up losing all the money they invested," said Ryan. "I wanted to change all of that with Olympic Media."

He explains that he wanted to do something bold and different, and taking all the risk on himself was the way to do it. "I proposed to create and place ads with my money. That was the only catch - I would take all the risk, and I would get paid only on success," he says. "But hey, that's how success works. If you don't take the risk, you won't get the reward."

Today, Ryan Coyne is committed to paying his success forward. In 2019, he established the Working Warrior Foundation, which aims to help veterans who are unemployed, or underemployed, find fulfilling employment while providing the tools necessary to transition back into civilian life.