Grammy Award-winning music mogul DJ Khaled and a star-studded lineup of to-be-announced musical artists will headline State Farm All-Star Saturday Night performances, the NBA announced today.

DJ Khaled, with former two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis and media personality Jason Zone Fisher, discussed the announcement on Twitter Spaces, where live audio conversations happen.

The 2001 Slam Dunk participant introduced DJ Khaled as "[t]he market cheer, the motivator, inspirer, the person who basically kept our coacher going, and transition our coacher into a coacher of love, a coacher of collaboration and attention."

"The legendary producer, artist, not a host, (but) everything... the world-famous, DJ Khaled," continued Davis.

"That was an incredible intro, man (Davis). Appreciate the love," said Khaled.

DJ Khaled then introduced the official announcement in the podcast that he will be performing live, together with some friends, whom he did not name yet.

"We're gonna announce the 'friends,' next week... It's gonna be incredible, man." said Khaled.

Khaled also revealed he's excited since he got his outfit and his Jordans ready.

The official announcement video of Khaled's live Saturday night performance was posted on the NBA's official Twitter account.

The NBA All-star Twitter account also posted a picture of Khaled holding a ball with the NBA logo and '75,' captioned "@djkhaled x #NBA75."

DJ Khaled Wins 'Song of the Year'

Khaled Mohammed Khaled, known professionally as DJ Khaled, has recently won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2022.

On January 24, the Miami-based producer received the honor for his collaborative track "Every Chance I Get," featuring Lil Baby and Lil Durk. The song is from Khaled Khaled, his all-star album that was named one of the Best Hip-Hop Albums of the year in 2021.

2021 was a phenomenal year for DJ Khaled.

With Khaled Khaled, the multi-hyphenated artist had his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart last year. The Recording Industry Association of America also certified "Every Chance I Get" as platinum for a million copies sold.

NBA All-Star Schedules

NBA All-Star 2022 will be held February 18-20 in Cleveland, Ohio.

One of the highlights of All-Star Weekend is always the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

All-Star Night will take place on Saturday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, featuring the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, MTN DEW 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk.

Participants for all the events on All-Star Night will be announced soon, according to NBA.

The day prior, Friday, February 18, is Ruffles All-Star Celebrity Game, and at 9 p.m. ET, Clorox Rising Stars will take place.

Following Sunday, February 20, is the NBA Legends Awards, G League Next-Gen Game with G League Ignite playing against Cleveland Charge, and the long-awaited 71st NBA All-Star Game.

