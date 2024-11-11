In Spanish

Puerto Rican artists Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers emerged as the top winners at the Los40 Music Awards this Friday with each taking home three awards from one of the world's leading Spanish-language radio networks, making them the stars of the night.

Rauw, nominated in seven categories, won one of the most prestigious awards: Best Latin Artist. He also took home Best Latin Urban Song for 'Santa' and Best Latin Music Video for 'Touching The Sky.'

To finish off the night, Rauw performed in a beige suit, part of the 1970s-inspired aesthetic for his upcoming album 'Cosa Nuestra,' which celebrates Latin artists in New York. He sang 'Aquel Nap zZzZ,' holding a lamp as part of the performance.

Asi inicia Rauw Alejandro su presentación en los 40 Music Awards. pic.twitter.com/BthUAgHJ7E — Rauw Report (@RauwReport) November 8, 2024

Myke Towers also made a statement, winning three awards, including Best Latin Album for 'La Pantera Negra,' Best Latin Urban Artist, and Best Latin Urban Collaboration for 'Mi Lova,' featuring Bad Gyal.

The Latino artist went viral not just for his wins but for an energetic dance with host Belén Esteban after receiving the Best Latin Urbano Artist award.

¡Acabamos de vivir un MOMENTAZO! 🔥 BELÉN ESTEBAN ha PERREADO a Myke Towers tras entregarle el premio a Mejor Álbum de la categoría Global Latina 👏🏼 La princesa del pueblo no ha perdido la oportunidad de darlo todo con el artista

⭐️¿Se puede ser más ICÓNICOS? pic.twitter.com/z9wI3HhMuS — LOS40 (@Los40) November 8, 2024

The event also highlighted other big winners like Teddy Swims, Maluma, Benson Boone, and Bad Gyal, each taking home two awards. Bad Gyal was named Best Spanish Urban Artist, Benson Boone won Best International New Artist, and Teddy Swims won Best International Artist with 'I've Tried Everything But Therapy,' which also won Best International Album.

¿Y ese giro? Es la voz de Teddy Swims en #LOS40MusicAwardsSantander 😍 ¡Menuda locura! 🔊 Puedes donar aquí para ayudar a los afectados por la DANA: https://t.co/VGUWUt4kDJ pic.twitter.com/JXKzJMZeIl — LOS40 (@Los40) November 8, 2024

Enrique Iglesias received the Global Icon award, honoring his nearly 30-year career, with special thanks to those affected by the DANA storm in Valencia, Spain, and expressing gratitude for Rosalía's cover of 'Héroe' on her recent 'Motomami Tour.'

Los40 Music Awards also demonstrated solidarity with DANA storm victims, raising over $800,000 through public donations, ticket sales, and artist contributions during the show.